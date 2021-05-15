MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - At least three people are without a place to call home after a fire Saturday morning in Middlefield.
According to Middlefield Fire Chief Peter Tyc, crews responded to 12 Way Road just before 2 a.m. to find a fire on the side of a home.
The fire involved the electrical service to the residence, slightly impeding crews' ability to quickly knock down the flames.
The three people that were inside the home at the time were able to get out safely due in part to a neighbor across the street, who alerted the residents that their home was on fire.
Firefighters also rescued six cats from the residence.
Crews had to wait until personnel from Eversource came out to secure the power to the residence before they could safely put out the fire.
Due to the small number of hydrants in the area, other area departments had to be called in to help to extinguish the fire.
Chief Tyc says that the home is not habitable and the Red Cross is helping the residents relocate.
Investigators are still looking into what sparked the fire.
