NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire in New Haven Saturday left several residents without a place to call home.
The fire broke out around 8:45 in the morning at a two and a half story residence on the 300 block of Goffe Street.
Firefighters worked to get everyone inside the home out safely.
No one was injured. Officials said the fire originated in the back of the residence.
City officials said two adults and three children will have to look for other means of permanent shelter.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
