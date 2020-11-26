HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Four Hartford residents are without a place to call home this Thanksgiving after a fire broke out in their residence.
Hartford District Fire Chief Mario Oquendo says it happened at 106 Branford Street around 7:50 Wednesday night.
It took crews approximately fifteen minutes to get the fire knocked down.
No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is assisting the two adults and two children that were displaced.
The Fire Marshal is working on determining what sparked the fire.
