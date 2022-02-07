Manchester Fire

A fire forced nine people from an apartment building in Manchester Monday evening.

 (Photo provided by Manchester Fire Department)

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Nine people are without a place to call home after a fire Monday in Manchester.

It broke out during the evening hours at a complex over on Imperial Drive.

Crews worked quickly to contain and quell the flames, which were later found to have originated in the kitchen of a second floor apartment.

Fire officials say that the apartment where the fire had started, as well as the one below it, were deemed uninhabitable, at least for the immediate future.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

