HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are looking into what sparked a fire at a multi-family home in Hartford.
Officials said the fire broke out around 7:45 Sunday night on Fairmount Street in the city's Clay Arsenal neighborhood.
Crews encountered a heavy fire located in the basement when they arrived on scene.
It took firefighters about twenty-five minutes to douse the flames.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The American Red Cross is assisting the nine residents that were displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
