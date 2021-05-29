HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Close to two dozen Hartford residents were left without a place to call home this holiday weekend.
Hartford District Fire Chief Mario Oquendo, Jr. says that a fire sparked at their residence located at 316 Sargeant Street around 2:10 Saturday afternoon.
The fire is believed to have originated on the first floor.
It took crews eleven minutes to contain and knock down the flames.
Unfortunately, the damage had already been done.
The American Red Cross is assisting six families, ten adults and twelve children, with finding other means of shelter.
More residents may be impacted by the fire and might not be allowed back inside for some time, if at all.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
