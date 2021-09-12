HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Seven people are without a place to call home after a fire in the South End Sunday.
Officials said the fire broke out in the pantry of a multi-family home on South Street.
Crews worked quickly to prevent the flames from spreading, containing them to just the first floor.
All of the occupants were able to get out of the home safely. Fire officials noted that none of the first responders were injured.
The seven people that reside at the South Street home will have to look for other means of permanent shelter and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
