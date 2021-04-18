MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Officials are still looking into what sparked a fire over the weekend in Milford.
According to Milford Fire Battalion Chief Chris Zak, crews began receiving numerous 911 calls Saturday afternoon about a large fire at 315 Foxwood Lane.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames emitting from the back of the home.
A second alarm was sounded due to how rapidly the fire was spreading.
Crews were able to quickly contain and douse the flames while also searching for anyone that may have been inside.
A firefighter was taken to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for second degree burns they sustained to their hand and shoulder.
Battalion Chief Zak said that the firefighter was released from the hospital later that day.
Seven people will have to look for other means of permanent shelter and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
