WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Authorities continue to investigate after a fire Saturday afternoon in Windham.
Ted Colwell of the South Windham Fire Department says crews began receiving reports around 2:30 of a possible structure fire with explosions on the corner of Jaynes and Cartwright Avenues.
The Windham Fire Chief was on scene in about three minutes and found that a home had caught fire.
About four people were inside when the fire broke out, but Colwell says everyone made it out safely.
One firefighter sustained minor injuries after slipping and falling on a patch of ice.
While the home sustained substantial damage, crews are working to determine whether or not the residence is habitable.
The occupants are staying with area residents for the time being.
The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.
