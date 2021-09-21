SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A South Windsor family is left without a place to call home after a fire Tuesday.
The flames broke out around 8:20 at their Ann Road residence.
Everyone that was inside had gotten out safely prior to when first responders got to the scene.
Flames could be seen emitting from the front of the residence.
Officials said that wires have come down across the roadway as a result of the fire.
Crews had most of the fire quelled within ten minutes. However, the damage had already been done.
The Red Cross is assisting the family that was displaced by the fire.
No one was injured and authorities are working to determine a cause.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.