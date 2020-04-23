TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - An early morning fire left a home in Tolland heavily damaged.
The fire was reported around 3 a.m. Thursday at a home on Eastview Terrace.
Dozens of fire trucks were seen going to and from the scene to assist with getting water on the fire.
Officials said the fire, which occurred in a single family home, went to a second alarm before crews were able to get it under control.
No injuries were reported and it is unknown if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.
