EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are looking into what sparked a fire at an apartment building Monday.
The fire broke out on the 1400 block of Main Street during the evening hours.
At least one person was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.
Fire Chief John Oates says the building is mostly occupied by senior citizens.
A cause has not been determined yet.
