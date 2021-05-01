MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - One person had to be taken to the hospital after a fire Saturday morning.
Officials say the fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at an apartment building on Rappallo Avenue in Middletown.
Crews located a fire in a second floor apartment and worked quickly to extinguish it.
One person was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries as a result of the fire.
Authorities are looking into what sparked the fire.
