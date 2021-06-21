MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Two employees of a Meriden chrome plating company were taken to Bridgeport Hospital on Monday after they were burned.
It happened Monday morning at CRC Chrome, located on Pratt Street.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said employees had dumped lacquer into a heated rinse tank when it caused a reaction that flashed over the sides of the tank.
This injured two employees, and cause the roof to catch fire.
The two employees were taken to Bridgeport Hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.
Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Meriden Fire Chief Ken Morgan said crews were still battling the fire inside the building, which had reached three alarms. While the fire was contained, it was not under control at that time.
Around 4 p.m., DEEP said the fire had been put out.
Earlier in the day, officials said there were reports of an acid gas release, however DEEP said that was not the case. DEEP officials said hydrochloric acid was present in the building, but was not released or impacted by the fire.
"The area was monitored for presence of acid gas in the air, and the results were non-detect," DEEP said in a press release.
They also said no environmental clean-up was required.
During an update on the situation Monday afternoon, fire officials said there are numerous chemicals located inside the building, which is why crews were being cautious about the use of water to battle the fire.
“Typically we don’t worry about how much water we’re putting into a building, with something like this, we’re not 100 percent sure what chemicals could react with the water or how they’re going to react. We have to be very careful about how we put water, where, how much we put there and then when you do this with a chemical fire. You have to be concerned with run-off and that becomes another big issue," Morgan said.
The city's sewer department also responded to monitor the air and water.
No residents were evacuated in the area, but they were urged to avoid the scene as a precaution.
Emergency crews from seven communities assisted Meriden on Monday, by either covering the city's emergency calls, or helping at the scene.
Stay with Ch. 3 as updates become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.