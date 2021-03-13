SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection is reminding residents about the red flag warning that was issued for parts of Connecticut.
The warning is due to the strong winds and low humidity, and will last through 5 p.m. on Saturday.
It is in effect for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties.
DEEP officials said any fires that start will spread rapidly due to the conditions outside, making it difficult for crews to extinguish.
At least two brush fires were reported in the state on Saturday, one in West Haven and another in North Branford. Both have been extinguished.
Over the past few days, crews have been called to several brush fires.
On Friday, crews were called to brush fires in Meriden and Southbury. The Southbury fire was about 19 acres in size.
Both fires were contained by Friday evening, DEEP said, and crews will return to both areas to monitor conditions on Saturday.
It is unclear what sparked those fires at this time.
