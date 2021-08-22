MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Clean-up efforts continue in cities and towns all around the state following the arrival of Henri.
Streets in Manchester were flooded on Saturday afternoon.
Crews were out at Highland Park Elementary School on Porter Street, putting up sandbags to prevent further damage from the flood waters.
Middle Turnpike East was also closed at the intersection of Gerard Street and Parker.
The fire department said 18 homes were evacuated because of the flooding.
"Additional rainfall is expected over the next 36 hours, potentially worsening flooding conditions, particularly along the Hockanum and Hop rivers and low lying, poorly drained areas," Manchester fire officials said in a post on Facebook.
