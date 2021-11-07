NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are looking into the source of smoke that was found coming from a New Hartford building Sunday morning.
First responders were first made aware of it just after 8 a.m.
Officials say that smoke was emitting from the back of the Hurley Manufacturing building on Greenwoods Road.
Firefighters sounded a second alarm, which requires surrounding departments be brought to the scene to help.
However, no fire or smoke damage was found inside the 153-year-old building.
The cause of the smoke remains under investigation.
