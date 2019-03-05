SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- According to officials, a fire that destroyed a Southington grocery store started in the back of the building.
The Southington fire marshal said Tuesday that officials have determined that the fire started in the rear kitchen area of the store, near a double stacked pizza oven.
At this time, officials said the cause is “undetermined.”
The fire broke out at Tops Marketplace, which is an IGA grocery store, around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The beloved "mom and pop" store is located on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike.
The fire destroyed the building, but the owner said he plans on rebuilding.
According to the fire marshal, the reason the investigation of the cause would continue at this time would be the discretion of the insurance investigator if they want to look further into it and attempt to determine a cause.
Fire officials will be listing the official cause of the fire as undetermined.
