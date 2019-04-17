SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in South Windsor.
The fire was reported at 11 Pam Lane around 9 p.m.
According to the fire chief, no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
We have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.
