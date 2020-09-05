BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - New Park Drive in Berlin is shut down as crews investigate a report of a fire.
Officials say that a power issue in the area may have caused a small fire at the Comcast building, located at 222 New Park Drive.
It is unclear when that road is expected to reopen.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
