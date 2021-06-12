CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Crews are responding to a report of a fire at the Taco Bell in Cromwell.
The restaurant is located on Shunpike Road by the I-91 South on and off ramps.
The fire was reported just before 10 Saturday night.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported or what sparked the fire.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.