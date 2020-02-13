North Haven fire

A fire was reported at OF Mossberg on Grasso Avenue in North Haven on Thursday morning.

 North Haven Fire Department

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a fire at a firearms manufacturer in North Haven Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at OF Mossberg on Grasso Avenue.

Firefighters said that flames were through the roof when they arrived.

They asked drivers to avoid the area of Grasso Avenue and Sackett Road.

There's no word on what caused the fire.

