TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are responding to a fire at the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford.
The Tolland Fire Department along with state police said they are responding to the fire off Route 44.
The camp was founded by Paul Newman and serves children and their families coping with cancer and other serious illnesses and conditions.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
