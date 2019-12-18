A fie was reported at the NRG power plant in Milford

A bank of lead acid batteries caught fire Wednesday at the NRG power plant in Milford (WFSB). 

MILFORD (WFSB) -  A battery acid fire was quickly extinguished at the NRG power plant in Milford Wednesday. 

According to fire officials, about 50 large lead acid batteries caught fire at the plant off of Naugatuck Avenue. 

Officials said firefighters used the plants industrial extinguisher and then monitored the air and spill-off inside the facility. 

Battalion Chief Thomas Thornberg reported no injuries to firefighters or staff at the plant and said firefighters were decontaminated under the guidance of DEEP officials . 

There was no run-off reported into the tidal water and all the product used to fight the fire will be processed internally with the plant's system.

