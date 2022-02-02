MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a fire at the YMCA in Mystic on Wednesday morning.
A photo of the scene was shared on social media by the Old Mystic Fire Department.
It said the fire broke out around 5 a.m.
There's no word on any damage or injuries.
No details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.