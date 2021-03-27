MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Multiple roads in a Middletown neighborhood were closed Saturday morning as crews battled a house fire.
The fire broke out at a home on Laurel Grove Road just after 3 a.m., according to city firefighters. It reached a second alarm.
The historic home, built in the 1700s, is not far from the Wadsworth Mansion.
Fire officials at the scene said most of the fire was contained to the garage, but spread to the attic.
“The garage looks like it’s a total loss and the upper floor took some heavy damage. The roof is almost all off. The house could probably be rehabbed but it’s going to take a lot of work. This was a beautiful house that I believe was built around 1741,” said Middletown Fire Chief Robert Kronenberger.
Two adults were able to get out of the home safely.
Officials also said the fire caused a smaller one in nearby brush, but crews were able to put it out.
The chief added that water was an issue for crews due to the lack of hydrants in the area. They had to call the water department for assistance.
