PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two people, including a 9-year-old child, were killed late Tuesday night in a fire in Plainfield, according to police.
Firefighters were called to a home on Norwich Road around 10 p.m.
The homeowner, who was sleeping on the first floor and made it safely outside, told firefighters when they arrived that two people were still inside the home. They were the 9-year-old boy and an 83-year-old man.
The victims had been sleeping on the second floor of the home.
It's unclear if there were any working smoke detectors at the time.
Crews were unable to enter the home because of the flames.
After the fire was under control, entry was made and the two victims were found dead.
According to police, the homeowner was transported to William W. Backus Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The victims' identities and exact causes of death will be released after an autopsy.
Plainfield schools are aware of the child's death and have implemented a support system, police said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal, police, and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.