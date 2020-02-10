SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A fire ripped through a home in Southington late Sunday night, according to Police.
The fire happened on East Johnson Avenue around 10 p.m.
Crews knocked down the fire and the scene has cleared.
No injuries were reported, Police said.
Further details are not available at this time.
