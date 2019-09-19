EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Crews battled a fire at a used car dealership in the Warehouse Point section of East Windsor late Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to Windsor Wheels at 200 South Main Street (Route 5) around 10 p.m.
First crews on scene reported fire through the roof of a single story three bay garage.
Cars drove over the water hose lines, causing a failure to the hydrant and making it difficult for crews to fight the fire.
South Windsor, Broad Brook, Enfield, Windsor Locks, and Ellington assisted with mutual aid and town coverage.
The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.