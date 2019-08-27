WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Crews responded to a two-alarm fire in West Hartford on Tuesday morning.
The fire happened at Westwood Condominiums on Kane Street around 2:45 a.m.
Kane Street was closed in the area of Oakwood Avenue.
First crews on scene said they could see heavy fire on the third floor of the building.
"We've had incidents over the years," resident Catherine Nitchke said. "People burning their bacon, small things, little tiny things. Never in 20 years have I seen a hole on the side of my building."
The majority of the fire was knocked down quickly and nearby condo residents were evacuated.
Fire Chief Greg Priest said eight to 10 apartments were affected by smoke, water, or fire.
No one was injured, according to Priest.
Neighbors told Channel 3 that a lot of people were complacent because of the frequency of fire alarms in the building.
The battalion chief on the scene said those alarms should always be taken seriously.
"My advice is if you hear the fire alarm leave the building, regardless of whether someone burned food, or it could be whatever, but it could be this, you could have a fire in your building and you need to get out," said Battalion Chief John Sokolowski, West Hartford Fire Department. "My advice is if you hear the fire alarm please leave the building. Like it did [Tuesday morning]."
The American Red Cross and West Hartford Social Services have been contacted to help out those who were affected by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
