NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Crews are looking into what sparked a house fire Saturday morning.
Officials say it broke out around 8:30 on Beebe Road in the Taftville section of town.
Crews found the entire home engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene.
Thankfully, crews were able to knock down the fire in twenty minutes.
No one was inside the residence when the fire broke out.
Police noted that the home, which was built back in 1880, was listed for sale and are considering the cause/origin of the fire suspicious.
The fire department, fire marshal, and the State Police Arson Unit, are expected to remain on scene throughout the day.
