SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters are still putting out hot spots at the old Star Pin factory on Canal Street, which is just north of the Derby-Shelton bridge.
There was a massive fire there late last night.
It’s still hazy out from the smoke.
As soon as you get near this area, especially if you have the heat turned on in your car, you’ll smell the smoke.
Crews have been here at this 114-year-old abandoned factory since 7:30 yesterday evening.
One eyewitness describes the moment his father heard a loud explosion.
"My dad was coming up Route 34 and he called me and he was like, ‘Hey, there’s a big structure fire downtown Shelton. He said he heard a big boom and then there were like flames coming out of the roof like a 100-135 feet," Tremblay said.
There was a flare up overnight and firefighters had to work to put out hot spots.
The building that burned is vacant, but a nearby building is residential so crews monitored that area too.
"This building was burning and then this building caught on fire in back of us. So the fire department started spraying this building to put it out," Shelton resident Joe Tremblay Shelton.
Last night, our crews saw a partial roof collapse at the factory and an eyewitnesses reported seeing part of the building fall into the Housatonic River.
Due to the age of the building and its conditions, firefighters opted for a defensive approach out of safety.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
"These buildings were old factories, built to last, and this one’s from about 1870s, built to last. Very heavy timber and construction, so when a fire get a hold of them, it just takes a long time to put out," Shelton Fire Chief Francis Jones III explained.
Shelton firefighters and EMS have been on scene for almost twelve hours.
Overnight, they had several pizza deliveries from local parlors and Italian restaurants.
They say they’re really thankful for the food and water the community provided.
