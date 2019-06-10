HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fire that broke out at a multi-family home on Roosevelt Street in Hartford is under investigation.
The fire has forced several families out of their home.
Eyewitnesses say a woman jumped from a second floor window to escape the flames. They say she was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.
