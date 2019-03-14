DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - A disgruntled employee from a manufacturing company in Durham made concerning comments after being fired and it led to a soft school lockdown.
State police said the employee made the comments before leaving the Durham Manufacturing company.
Troopers did not release any other details.
As a precautionary measure, officials put Coginchaug High School and Strong Middle School into the soft lockdown because of their proximity to Durham Manufacturing.
However, they said the matter did not pose a threat to the schools.
The schools will remain in the secure status until they dismiss for the day.
