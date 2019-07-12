MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A fired fast food manager is accused of robbing her former place of employment.
Militza Garcia, 41, of Middletown, faces a list of charges.
According to police, the robbery happened on Tuesday shortly after 10 p.m. at the McDonald's on Washington Street.
An off-duty manager told police that Garcia was the suspect and that she had recently been fired. The reason was not released.
Another manager reported that Garcia entered the restaurant and took money from two registers in full view of other employees and the business's surveillance cameras.
The manager estimated that she took about $200, but the actual amount was not determined.
One employee reported to police that Garcia said "if anyone calls the cops, I have a gun" as she was walking out of the building.
Police said they searched for her at her apartment, but she wasn't there.
They said they eventually found her just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday walking in front of Eli Cannon's on Main Street in Middletown.
She had $71 and a pair of scissors on her, police said.
Police said Garcia admitted to taking the money from the McDonald's because she was broke.
She also said she hid in her basement the first time police showed up at her apartment.
Police charged her with 2nd-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny, second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.
