SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two weeks after a Simsbury police sergeant was fired from the force, shared his side of the story with Channel 3.
Jason Trombly exclusively spoke with Channel 3.
"I'm confident I will be exonerated and be back on the job working as a police officer," Trombly said.
Trombly has since been spending time with his newborn baby and family.
He worked for the Simsbury Police Department for more than a decade.
"This has been an extremely tough time for me and my family," he said.
It began a few months ago.
"Me and another sergeant got called in to the chief's office and we were told about some perceived deficiencies of the midnight shift," Trombly explained.
According to an internal affairs report obtained by Channel 3, Chief Nicholas Boulter said there was "considerable documentation, which included surveillance video that shows excessive amount of time not accounted for during their shift."
Boulter also said there were "almost two hours at the beginning of each shift where officers do not leave the building for patrol."
"We talked with the shift and addressed the concerns the chief had, and we fixed them," Trombly said. "And then, about two to three weeks later, the chief called me in with the sergeant back in again and we got a written warning. It was weird to get a written warning about things we had already been counseled on."
Trombly said they met with their union representative and filed a grievance.
Then, he said things escalated and Boulter caught wind of a rumor.
"That I allegedly recorded conversations between myself and him and another lieutenant," Trombly said. "And these conversations included the chief saying disparaging remarks about other officers."
In the same report, Boulter said he met with Trombly, he said "I asked him if he had 'recorded' any conversations with me."
The report said "without hesitation, Sgt. Trombly responded that he did not."
Later, Boulter said in the report that "Sgt. Trombly sent me an email in which he wrote that he did in fact 'record' conversations with me, and by 'recordings' he meant written notes."
"I never recorded any audio or video, but yes, I do have written notes and I think that's getting lost in translation," Trombly told Channel 3. "It was all about the word 'record' and what it means to other people."
In June, the internal affairs investigation was opened about the "recordings."
"I wanted to make sure I was being a supervisor and truly taking notes and remembering all the things the chief wanted done," Trombly said.
Over the course of the investigation, Boulter felt Trombly was being dishonest, disrespectful and insubordinate.
However, Trombly said that wasn't the case.
"The chief conducted the investigation, he wrote the internal affairs report, and he did everything. He's then the one who came up with what the punishment should be," he said. "This whole report has so many errors, so many untruths. There's no just cause, and that's what it takes for an officer to be fired."
Trombly said he never thought it would get to the point of termination.
He said he is appealing it, but the process could take months.
"My attorney, with the help of the union board, filed for arbitration with the state labor board," he said. "So at this point, we're waiting for a date and a hearing where I believe three unbiased arbitrators listen to this case."
If they rule in his favor, Trombly could return to work.
"It is what I have always wanted to do," he said. "I'm a good person. I'm hardworking, I've always been honest, I've always been truthful, I've always done the right thing, even in tough situations."
Boulter spoke with Channel 3 over the phone.
He said because the case is ongoing, he wouldn't comment.
Meanwhile, Simsbury police union members are taking a vote of "no confidence" in Boulter. The vote runs until 7 a.m. on Thursday.
The chief is under fire for allegedly disparaging other officers and the Trombly case.
If the motion passes, union officials will take it to the town manager for further review.
