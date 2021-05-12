BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven firefighter who was critically injured in a deadly blaze overnight remains hospitalized.
Lt. Samod Rankins is at Bridgeport Hospital’s burn unit, where he remains in critical condition, as of Wednesday.
Back in New Haven, all of his brothers and sisters know he is resilient.
“A word about Lt. Rankins, he is a fighter,” Mayor Justin Elicker said during a news conference on Wednesday.
Rankins was critically burned in the fire on Valley Street, which claimed the life of fellow firefighter, Ricardo Torres Jr.
Both men were rushing into the burning building to rescue people inside.
A radio announcement that went out to firefighters shortly before noon on Wednesday said “Ricardo Torres succumbed to his injuries. Samod Rankins was transported to Bridgeport Burn Center in critical. We ask that you remember their families and take care of each other.”
Rankins was hired in 2018 and quickly rose up the ranks at the fire department, getting promoted to lieutenant just a few months ago in March.
The grief felt in New Haven extends down to Bridgeport where some local firefighters stopped by to check in on Lt. Rankins and stand in solidarity. They said so far, there has been no change in his condition.
