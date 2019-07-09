AVON, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly rollover crash that happened on Friday night in Avon, officials said.
Tuesday, Avon police identified the victim as Steven S. Ouellette, 41, of Bristol.
Ouellette was a firefighter and EMT with IAEP Local R1-701, the union's president confirmed to Channel 3.
Police said officers responded to the crash near 691 Waterville Rd. around 7:23 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a black Dodge Durango that had rolled over in the wood line.
Officers found the lone male occupant. They said he suffered from severe head and upper body injuries.
Ouellette was taken to UConn Health Center in Farmington where he was pronounced deceased, said police.
The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad responded to the crash and is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Avon police at 860-409-4200 and ask for Officer Ryan Dery or Officer Jason Reardon, who are the primary investigators of the crash.
The IAEP union posted a tribute to Ouellette on its Facebook page.
"It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye to one of our own," it said. "Meatball, we thank you for all of the special memories we hold and we will never forget what an important part of BHEMS you were. Rest easy, Steve."
