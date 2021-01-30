NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Over thirty people have been left without a place to call home after two separate fires in New Britain Saturday.
Officials say that the first fire broke out around 2:30 Saturday afternoon on Clinton Street.
As crews were working to put out the flames, dispatchers informed firefighters that a second fire had broken out on Washington Street.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after crews arrived at the Washington Street scene.
Crews from surrounding towns, including the Middletown and West Hartford Fire Departments, were called in to help douse the flames.
Part of Clinton and Washington Streets are closed as crews worked to put out the fires.
Officials say over thirty people were displaced between both fires and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
One firefighter was transported to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.
Both fires remain under investigation.
Refresh this page and stay with Ch. 3 for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.