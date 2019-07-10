BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bridgeport are looking for a driver after a firefighter was hurt in a hit-and-run.
Police said it happened at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and East Main Street on June 28.
They said the 46-year-old Bridgeport firefighter and Stratford resident, a pedestrian, was crossing northbound on Stratford Avenue around 11:15 p.m.
The driver briefly stopped on East Main Street, but fled northbound after the incident.
The victim had to be transported to Bridgeport Hospital for multiple serious injuries, police said.
They said they're following up on several leads.
The suspect's vehicle was described as a dark gray Toyota Corolla, possibly a 2015 model. The car would have sustained front end damage and lost a driver's side rear-view mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-7640.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.