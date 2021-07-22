NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A firefighter was injured while helping put out a fire Thursday night.
The fire sparked around 8:30 at home on the 100 block of Huntington Avenue.
Crews arrived to find a fire in the basement of the home and all of the occupants outside.
A second alarm was called for due to the department's lack of man power.
Crews were able to contain the flames to just the basement.
However, firefighters had to cut a hole in the residence's roof in order to properly extinguish the fire.
The home suffered extensive damage.
Fire officials said one firefighter had to be taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition is not yet known.
The Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the residence with finding other means of shelter.
Dear Mr. Masse,
Tonight, my family and I lost our home to a fire that resulted from an electrical circuit issue. This is an incredibly misleading article— please retract this false narrative. Now.
Sincerely,
A gal mourning the loss of her home
Log In
