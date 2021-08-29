STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A firefighter had to be taken to the hospital after being injured while on the scene of a fire in Stamford.
It all unfolded at 45 Reynolds Avenue around 9:50 Saturday night.
When firefighters first arrived, they encountered a deck area that was fully involved in flames.
The fire had quickly spread up the back of the home and had reached the attic space.
No one was home at the time the fire broke out.
Crews had to force their way inside the residence in order to reach the fire.
Fire officials say a lack of hydrants in the area and low water pressure impeded their efforts to quell the flames, prompting them to sound a second alarm, which requires mutual aid be brought to the scene.
Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in about thirty minutes.
One firefighter was injured while extinguishing the fire and had to be taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The extent of that firefighter's injuries are not yet known.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
