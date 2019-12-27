EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A firefighter was injured while battling a two-alarm blaze at a home in East Hartford on Thursday Friday morning.
The fire happened on Woodmont Drive around 10 a.m.
The Fire Department has asked drivers to avoid the area while crews are working.
It is unclear at this time how the fire started.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
