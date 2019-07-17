MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A firefighter was sent to the hospital while battling a fire in Milford Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home on Old Point Road around 5 p.m.
Firefighters found an active fire and a large volume of smoke inside the home when they arrived.
According to the fire department, crews battled heat exhaustion due to extreme temperatures and humidity levels during an active thunderstorm.
The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes.
Five people were displaced but were not injured.
The firefighter that was injured was brought to Bridgeport Hospital’s Milford campus for evaluation, but officials did not say how the firefighter was injured.
"Operating with the lightning strikes around us, unfortunately, that is the nature of the job. To some degree we have to exercise certain cautions in regards to that, however, crews till operate in those conditions in an effort to extinguish that fire," said Chief Anthony Fabrizi, Milford Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
