ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) – Firefighters from several towns are battling a 2-alarm fire at a home in Andover.
Tolland County Dispatch is reporting that the fire is at a home in the 100 block of Lake Road.
A firefighter was taken away in an ambulance. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.
Mutual aid is being called in from Columbia, Hebron, and Willimantic, Bolton, and North Coventry Fire Departments.
No additional details were released.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
