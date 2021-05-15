ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after being injured during a fire over the weekend.
It happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon on Fieldstone Drive.
Doug Clarke of the Rocky Hill Fire Department says that crews arrived to find a home on fire and had to call in other departments to help get it under control.
One firefighter was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
