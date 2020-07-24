WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) – A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire on Friday morning.
Emergency crews responded to thee fire on Roosevelt Road just after 5:30 a.m.
Westport Fire Department said there was heavy fire out of the roof of the home and fire on the second floor.
A search for victims was conducted, but no one was in the house.
The fire was contained to the area and no civilians were injured.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.