BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities have determined what caused a building in Branford to go up in flames Saturday.
The fire broke out around 4:50 a.m. at the Branford Building Supply on Main Street.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, the incident commander immediately declared it a working fire, which automatically requires additional aid from surrounding towns be brought to the scene.
Branford Fire Chief Tom Mahoney says the fire, which was located on the first floor, was knocked down quickly.
It did, however, take crews about an hour and a half to fully put out the flames.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury while working to douse the fire and was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.
The hardware store portion of the building is closed for the foreseeable future and the family told authorities they hope to open other parts of the business as soon as possible.
Part of Main Street was closed while crews extinguished the fire, but reopened about two and half hours later.
Chief Mahoney said that rags that had been used to clean up a spilled wood finishing product Friday were improperly disposed of and were deemed the cause of the fire.
Physical and video evidence, in addition to interviews with employees and staff members, helped officials determine the cause.
The fire marshal ruled that the fire was accidental in nature.
