NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven firefighter is expected to be okay after he was injured while battling a fire Sunday.
The fire broke out around 4:15 in the morning at a home on Norton Street.
Crews arrived to find flames emitting from the back of the three-story residence and later sounded a third alarm as they worked through the early morning hours.
Firefighters had the flames under control around 6 a.m.
Officials say all of the residents were able to get out of the home safely.
One firefighter was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Authorities haven't said if a cause has been determined yet.
