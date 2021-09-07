BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - An early evening fire in Bloomfield displaced several people and sent one first responder to the hospital.
Firefighters were on scene for several hours at Talcott View Drive assessing the fire.
Marcus Duffus says he was walking home when he got a call from a neighbor saying something was wrong at the house next door.
"I just looked and I saw the boy. He was with this guy. He was like banging on the door," Duffus tells us.
He says within just minutes…
"I run outside and the whole house is just smoking. It was just crazy," explained Duffus.
Bloomfield Blue Hills Fire Department responded to a call around 5:30 about a fire at a duplex.
Chief Willie Jones says crews were able to contain the fire to the second floor of one of the units.
"One firefighter sustained a minor injury to his leg and before we arrived on scene, the resident did save a dog," Chief Jones says.
That firefighter is expected to be okay. No residents were injured.
Chief jones says seven people are displaced tonight and the Red Cross is assisting. Six engines, one ladder truck, and one rescue truck responded to the scene.
"It’s crazy, could’ve been tragic," added Duffus.
Chief Jones says they are still investigating the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.